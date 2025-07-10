Ruscists struck at Dnipropetrovsk region with KAB: 2 injured

Two people were injured as a result of a Russian KAB strike in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET informs.

"Two people were injured as a result of the attack on the Mezhivska community of the Synelnykivskyi district by a KAB last night. In addition to a 43-year-old man, a woman of 40 years old. She will be treated on an outpatient basis. As a result of the attack, a total of 5 private houses were destroyed and about 20 were damaged. A shop, a power line and a gas pipeline were also damaged," the statement said.

The occupiers also attacked Nikopol district - the district centre, Marhanets, Myrivka and Pokrovsk communities. FPV drones and artillery were used in the attack.

The people survived. A five-storey building, a garage, an outbuilding and beehives were damaged.

