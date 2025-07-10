At night, enemy once again attacked Poltava region with UAVs, there is damage
On the night of July 10, the Russian invaders once again attacked the Poltava region with attack drones. The air defense forces were engaged and destroyed most of the weapons.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the acting head of the military administration Volodymyr Kohut
"In the Hlobynska district, the glazing of a residential building and an outbuilding were damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured," the statement said.
