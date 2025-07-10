Ukraine seeks to organize phone conversation between Umerov and Hegset from July 1, but so far in vain - Politico
Ukraine has been trying to organize a telephone conversation between Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Pentagon chief Pete Hagesse since the United States suspended the supply of air defense missiles and precision weapons ready to be shipped to Ukraine without warning.
According to Censor.NET, Politico reports.
According to two sources, representatives of the American side have not yet agreed.
"It's hard to understand what's going on inside the White House administration, especially since Trump has started to sound more consistent in his support for Ukraine, while the Pentagon leadership has taken a different position," the European official said.
