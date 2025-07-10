Meloni: Russia is trying to bring darkness, hunger and fear to Ukraine. And this plan has failed, like others

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that Russia's plan to intimidate the civilian population of Ukraine has failed.

Meloni said this at the opening of the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine in Rome, Censor.NET reports citing the EP.

She emphasized the importance of not only defense, but also recovery support for the Ukrainian state.

"Russia is intensifying its actions against the civilian population, striking at the infrastructure that is vital for the population, because this has been its goal since the beginning of the war. They are trying to bring darkness, hunger, fear. And this plan has failed, just like the others," the Italian Prime Minister said.

She emphasized that international support for Ukraine helped to guarantee the operation of vital services, and the Ukrainian people turned out to be "much stronger" than Russia expected.

"Each of us is here to play our part in achieving a common goal... Now we have to imagine a Ukraine that is restored, free and prosperous. And we want to achieve this goal," she summarized.

