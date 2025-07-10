3 200 20
Rubio met with Lavrov in Malaysia
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting in Malaysia.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.
The meeting took place during the ASEAN summit (Association of Southeast Asian Nations).
There are currently no details about the meeting.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password