ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10692 visitors online
News Rubio and Lavrov talks
3 200 20

Rubio met with Lavrov in Malaysia

Marco Rubio met with Sergey Lavrov. What is known

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting in Malaysia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

The meeting took place during the ASEAN summit (Association of Southeast Asian Nations).

There are currently no details about the meeting.

Read more: Rubio to meet Lavrov on July 10 in Kuala Lumpur - Reuters

Author: 

Lavrov Sergey (295) Russia (12270) USA (5835) Rubio Marco (137)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 