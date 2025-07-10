Italy to expand support for Ukraine in energy, transport, and defense – Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that Rome will expand its assistance to Ukraine in the fields of energy, transport, agriculture, healthcare, and defense.

She stated that following a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Rome, reports Censor.NET citing European Pravda.

According to Meloni, Italy is already involved in protecting Ukraine’s historical and cultural heritage and is now expanding support to new areas, including energy, critical infrastructure, and cooperation between the defense industries of both countries.

The Prime Minister confirmed that Italy will continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

"We do this because we understand well how important it is to allow Ukraine to continue defending itself, especially against increasingly intense and brutal attacks that Russia continues to launch against the civilian population," she emphasized.

Watch more: Return of Ukrainian children, Ukraine’s European integration, and pressure on Russia: Zelenskyy on meeting with Italian President Mattarella. VIDEO