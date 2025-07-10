Ukraine’s ambassador to U.S. will change; Umerov may be key candidate – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov may be appointed as the new ambassador to the U.S., replacing the current envoy, Oksana Markarova. This would trigger significant reshuffles in the Cabinet.

The head of state made this statement during a press conference with the media, reports Censor.NET.

He said he wants Markarova to continue working in Ukraine.

"One of my ideas is that Umerov could become ambassador to the U.S. But then we will have serious reshuffles in the Cabinet. If I decide that Umerov will be Ukraine’s key ambassador to the U.S., it will seriously affect government reshuffles," Zelenskyy explained.

He added that it is important for Ukraine to strengthen relations with the U.S., so the ambassador must be "a strong person and fully aware of the most important context," especially regarding arms supplies.

