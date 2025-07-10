Russians plan to launch over 700 drones daily; we’ve found solution to shoot them down – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has found a way to repel massive attacks by Russian drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing Ukrinform.

"They (the Russians – Ed.) plan 700-1,000 drones per day. Now, if our partners fully hear everything I discussed with them, we will shoot them all down. We have found a solution — interceptor drones that shoot down almost everything. We will be able to produce them on a large scale. (We need to) accelerate funding of these processes. The key has been found, and it was found by Ukrainians," the head of state said.

He added that four companies developed the technologies for intercepting Russian drones, one of which is Ukrainian-American.

"There are four companies. One of these four companies is Ukrainian-American: American management and Ukrainian engineers. We found a solution as a country; scientists and engineers found the solution. This is crucial. We need funding, and we will shoot them down," Zelenskyy emphasized.

