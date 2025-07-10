Putin may spend $300 billion next year on war against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy estimated Russia’s war expenditures against Ukraine and called for increased sanctions pressure.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing Ukrinform.

"We believe Putin may spend $300 billion on the war next year. Sanctions will halt his ability to finance military expenses at this level. There will be a deficit," Zelenskyy said during a press briefing at the international Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2025) in Rome.

He also noted that the Russian army currently numbers 1.2 million personnel, while Putin aims to increase it to 1.5 million.

"If you add up all the budgets for a ‘Russian soldier,’ he currently receives between six and eight thousand U.S. dollars. Imagine how much Russia is paying for this war," Zelenskyy said, urging partners to strengthen sanctions and thereby compel the aggressor to come to the negotiating table.

Read more: Talks with Russia possible only after completion of all exchanges agreed in Istanbul – Zelenskyy