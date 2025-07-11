Enemy attacked Kharkiv with drones this morning: residential buildings were hit, there are casualties (updated)

On the morning of July 11, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv with attack drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov and Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

It is noted that at about 05:35 a.m., the enemy struck, preliminarily with a Shahed UAV, at the Saltovsky district of the city. A hit was recorded on a three-story building and in the yard.

The building was damaged, structural elements caught fire - the fire area is about 20 square meters.

According to Terekhov, the enemy also struck the center of the city, in the area of residential buildings. A working medical facility was damaged - according to initial information, windows were blown out, but the building is being inspected.

As of 6:50 a.m. , three people were injured in the morning shelling of Kharkiv.

"The morning explosions hit a maternity hospital with women in labor and babies. We are now evacuating them to another medical facility. Fortunately, none of them were injured," Terekhov said.

As of 7:45 a.m., the number of victims of the morning shelling of the city has increased to nine.

