Russia must pay Ukraine €500 billion in damages, - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said that Russia is obliged to compensate Ukraine for the damage caused during a full-scale war in the amount of about €500 billion.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Interfax-Ukraine with reference to the website of the German Federal Government.

Russia must compensate for this material damage. Until this happens, it will not and should not have access to the frozen assets," Merz said.

According to the Chancellor, Russian state assets worth hundreds of billions of euros, mostly located in the European Union, will remain frozen. The income from these assets, as before, will be used to provide credit support to Ukraine.

