In less than two days, Russians launched over 100 fpv drones over Dobropillia, Donetsk region - DeepState

According to updated data for the day of July 9 and the night of July 10, the enemy launched more than 100 FPV drones at Dobropillia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The enemy is bluntly hitting civilian targets - cafes, shops, service stations, car washes, and just cars with civilians," the statement said.

The project analysts noted that one of the main goals of the enemy in the area is to reach the distance of the FPV drone strike zone on fiber optics to be able to hunt for logistics.

"Having reached a distance of 20 km along the Popiv-Yar-Novotoretske-Razine section, the Ruscists do not lose the opportunity to strike at the depth of the most important and living logistics artery of the Donetsk region," the statement said.

Read more: "Occupiers crawl through fields and tree lines": DeepState on enemy advance near Zelena Dolyna in Donetsk region