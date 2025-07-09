"Occupiers crawl through fields and tree lines": DeepState on enemy advance near Zelena Dolyna in Donetsk region

The Russian occupiers’ advance near Zelena Dolyna in Donetsk region did not come suddenly and did not happen all at once.

This was reported by the monitoring public group DeepState, cited by Censor.NET.

"The enemy continues to exert pressure from Hrekivka to Torske, searching for weak points in the defense and trying by all means to push Ukrainian fighters off their positions. For this, as in many other areas, they use infantry... a large amount of infantry," the statement reads.

DeepState notes that the occupiers’ advance in the Zelena Dolyna area was not sudden or immediate, but "occurred through constant pressure and losses."

"They crawl through fields and tree lines, willing to spend up to half a day covering a short distance. There are also reports of ‘invisibility cloaks’ under which they hide during advances... The ‘Katsaps’ actively use FPV drones against positions, movements toward them, and are primarily focused on logistics, which greatly complicates holding the defense," the analysts write.

At the same time, DeepState notes that the Defense Forces are trying to hold back the enemy, exert maximum efforts, and even take every opportunity to improve their tactical position by recapturing positions when possible.

"The direction is difficult and has been intense for a long time. Currently, efforts are being made to extinguish this fire and deplete the enemy’s available resources, as the enemy continues relentless pressure," the statement reads.

