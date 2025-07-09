About 1700 people remain in Pokrovsk - RMA
About 1700 people remain under Russian shelling in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.
This was reported by Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Military Regional Administration, during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.
"There are still about 1700 people in Pokrovsk, and 3100 in the community as a whole," he said.
Filashkin noted that it is only thanks to the support of humanitarian organizations that food, drinking water, medicines and construction materials are being delivered there.
"The entire Donetsk region is under constant enemy fire, especially the towns near the front line," emphasized the head of the military administration.
