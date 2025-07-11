ENG
2 407 9

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,031,620 people (+1,040 per day), 11,013 tanks, 30,163 artillery systems, 22,979 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have killed 1,031,620 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.07.25 are approximately

  • personnel - about 1031620 (+1040) people
  • tanks - 11013 (+2) units
  • armored combat vehicles - 22979 (+7) units
  • artillery systems - 30163 (+23) units
  • MLRS - 1437 (+0) units
  • air defense systems - 1193 (+0) units
  • airplanes - 421 (+0) units
  • helicopters - 340 (+0)
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 45003 (+222)
  • cruise missiles - 3459 (+14)
  • ships - 28 (+0)
  • submarines - 1 (+0)
  • motor vehicles and tankers - 54732 (+76)
  • special equipment - 3929 (+0)

Втрати ворога 10 липня

Author: 

