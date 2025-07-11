In morning, enemy launched several strikes on Sumy district. During day, most shelling was recorded in Sumy and Shostka districts

On the morning of July 11, Russians attacked the territory of the Sumy community with several attack drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

"Around 5:00 a.m., six drones attacked the Sumy community for 15 minutes. There is damage to non-residential premises. The investigation is ongoing. There are currently no casualties," the statement said.

During the day, Russian troops fired almost 120 times at 32 settlements in 15 territorial communities of the region, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported.

In the Sad district, 2 local residents (born in 1990 and 1991) were wounded as a result of Russian shelling. Most attacks were recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

The enemy actively used guided aerial bombs, UAVs and MLRS:

almost 40 UAV drops of explosive ordnance;

25 MLRS strikes;

15 attacks by UAVs.

The enemy also launched FPV drones, UAVs, and surface-to-air missile attacks on the territory of the Sumy region.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

7 private residential buildings, an administrative building, and a non-residential building were damaged in the Seredyna-Buda district;

A non-residential building was damaged in the Lebedyn district;

A private residential building was damaged in the Mykolaiv district;

Non-residential premises were damaged in the Sumy district.

