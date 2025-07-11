1 302 10
Enemy attacks Odesa with strike drones
In the morning of 11 July, explosions are heard in Odesa. Ruscists are attacking the city and the district with attack UAVs.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper.
"Odesa and the district, take cover! The enemy is attacking with strike drones," he said in a statement.
Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported a threat of Russian attack drones.
At 9:50 a.m., the military reported a group of attack UAVs in the Black Sea waters near Odesa.
