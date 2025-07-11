Russia has intensified assaults in Sumy region by small groups, use of drones is increasing - State Security Service of Ukraine

Russian troops do not stop shelling the border areas of the Sumy region, actively using all types of weapons, drones, and conducting assaults with small infantry groups.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, Andrii Demchenko, on television, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the entire 550-kilometer section of the border with Russia is under attack. Since the beginning of the year, the intensity of attacks by drones has increased significantly - FPV, with explosive charges, as well as fiber-optic drones. KABs, artillery, and aerial bombs are also used.

Separately, the SBGS spokesman noted the threat in the area of the Khotyn and Yunakivka districts, where the enemy is storming positions in small groups. However, Ukrainian forces have stabilized the situation and regularly destroy enemy infantry. According to him, the enemy failed to advance.

Demchenko suggests that the Russian Federation may be trying to intensify its actions in the area, but there are no signs of accumulation of equipment or resources for a large-scale offensive.

"Perhaps it either doesn't have enough equipment or is storing it for some further actions. Or the enemy is well aware that the appearance of columns of equipment in the direction of our border means its immediate destruction," Demchenko said.

