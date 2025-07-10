Two occupiers surrendered to our drone, then Russian invaders tried to kill them while escaping. VIDEO

In the Kupiansk direction, pilots of the border unit "Phoenix" captured two Russian invaders by dropping a bottle of water with a note saying "Follow the drone" from a drone, and then defended them from an attack by the prisoners’ own drone.

This unique operation was reported on the page of the border unit "Phoenix," according to Censor.NET.

After successful nighttime action against enemy positions, reconnaissance reported that two infantrymen were trying to attract attention with a makeshift "white flag." A decision was made to show humanity.

"They were very happy about the dropped water, started waving and thanking. It felt like they had been suffering from thirst for several days," said the pilot "Kamaz," who provided escort.

The operation lasted about an hour and a half. "During it, an enemy drone tried to attack the prisoners by dropping munitions on them, injuring one of them," the border guards reported.

Nevertheless, despite the attack by "their own," the prisoners were successfully delivered to Ukrainian positions.

Watch more: National Guard shot down Russian UAVs on Kupiansk direction, including Molniya-2, Zala, Lancet, Supercam. VIDEO