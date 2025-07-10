National Guard shot down Russian UAVs on Kupiansk direction, including Molniya-2, Zala, Lancet, Supercam. VIDEO

The drone unit of the "Khortytsia Phantom" Battalion from the 15th Operational Brigade "Kara-Dag" of the National Guard released a compilation showing successful strikes on fixed-wing reconnaissance and attack drones.

The video of the combat work was published on the brigade's channel, Censor.NET reports.

The destructions took place on the Kupiansk direction. Among the downed UAVs were: Molniya-2, Zala, Lancet, Supercam, and Zala-Kub.

