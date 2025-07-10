764 3
National Guard shot down Russian UAVs on Kupiansk direction, including Molniya-2, Zala, Lancet, Supercam. VIDEO
The drone unit of the "Khortytsia Phantom" Battalion from the 15th Operational Brigade "Kara-Dag" of the National Guard released a compilation showing successful strikes on fixed-wing reconnaissance and attack drones.
The video of the combat work was published on the brigade's channel, Censor.NET reports.
The destructions took place on the Kupiansk direction. Among the downed UAVs were: Molniya-2, Zala, Lancet, Supercam, and Zala-Kub.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password