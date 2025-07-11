Ruscists attacked Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia. 71-year-old woman died

Russian occupants attacked Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in one death.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, Russian troops fired artillery and destroyed private houses.

A 71-year-old woman was killed.

