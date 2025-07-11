Ruscists attacked Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia. 71-year-old woman died
Russian occupants attacked Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in one death.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, Russian troops fired artillery and destroyed private houses.
A 71-year-old woman was killed.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password