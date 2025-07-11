In morning, Russians shelled outpatient clinic in Bilozerka, Kherson region, there are victims. PHOTO

On 11 July 2025, at about 08:20, Russian troops fired artillery at the village of Bilozerka in the Kherson district.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office and the RMA.

The shelling damaged the building of a medical facility, and a patient and two employees were injured.

The 40-year-old man was diagnosed with a blast injury and multiple shrapnel wounds to his lower leg.

The nurse, born in 1978, sustained blast trauma, shrapnel wounds to her legs, head, arm and blood loss. The driver, born in 1976, sustained a blast injury and an arm wound.

All the victims are receiving the necessary medical care.

Read more: Ruscists attacked village in Kherson region with drone: one-year-old boy killed





