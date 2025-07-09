Ruscists attacked village in Kherson region with drone: one-year-old boy killed

On the afternoon of July 9, 2025, Russian troops once again attacked Kherson region with a drone.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, Russian terrorists ended another child's life in the Kherson region.

"In the village of Pravdyne of the Bilozerka community, Russians attacked a one-year-old boy and an elderly woman who were in the yard of a house with a drone.

Unfortunately, the child died on the spot from the wounds. The ambulance crew provided assistance to a 64-year-old local woman who suffered a concussion, blast injury, and closed head trauma. The victim refused hospitalization," the statement said.

