Russian drone attack in Kherson region: motorcyclist wounded, two women injured

On Monday morning, Russian troops attacked a 71-year-old motorcyclist from a drone near the village of Nadezhdivka in the Bilozerka community of Kherson region.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

As a result of the explosives being dropped on the vehicle, the man suffered concussion, abdominal wounds and blast trauma. He was provided with medical care, treatment will continue on an outpatient basis.

A 40-year-old resident of Bilozerka, who was injured in a drone attack the day before, also sought medical help at the hospital. She was diagnosed with blast trauma, contusion and concussion and hospitalized.

In addition, a 54-year-old resident of Kherson was injured during a nighttime shelling of the Korabelnyi district. She has a contusion and a mine-blast injury and is being treated on an outpatient basis.

As a reminder, on the morning of July 9, Kherson was attacked by Russian drones, and two residents were injured.

