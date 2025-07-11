Russia has decided for itself that it is enemy of West - Sikorski

Poland did not want war and wanted to "live in harmony" with its neighbors. However, based on Russia's actions and policies, Poland has every reason to fear the country.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski on RMF FM.

"If a neighbor attacks another neighbor who is located next to us, this has consequences. If Russia spies, sends arsonists here, threatens us, including with nuclear weapons, then Russia has decided that it is an enemy of the West," Sikorski said.

He added that Russians are promoting "fascist and imperial ideology" and preparing society for aggression. Therefore, Poland has every reason to fear Russia.

Sikorski also commented on US President Donald Trump's recent statements regarding an important statement on Russia on July 14.

"It's nice that the US president is starting to talk about what European leaders have been telling him for six months, but the real test will be whether the US will adopt a new package of sanctions," the Foreign Minister said.

