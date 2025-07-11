Lavrov on his meeting with Rubio: Reaffirmed Russia’s position on Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov commented on his meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.

Thus, according to the foreign minister of the occupying country, at a meeting with Rubio, he reaffirmed Russia's position on Ukraine.

Lavrov also did not comment on Rubio's statements about a new plan for Ukraine.

As a reminder, on 10 July 2025, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Sergey Lavrov held a meeting in Malaysia.

After the meeting, Rubio said that Russia had offered a "new and different approach" during the negotiations.

The State Department later reported that Rubio met with Lavrov because the United States believes that it is necessary to "talk to everyone at any time".

