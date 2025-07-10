U.S. wants to see "roadmap" to end Russia’s war against Ukraine – Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the United States wants to see a so-called "roadmap" for ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing Clash Report and Reuters.

According to him, U.S. President Donald Trump is disappointed with Russia’s actions.

"The Trump administration is working with the U.S. Senate on what the sanctions bill against Russia should look like. The President [Trump] is disappointed and upset that Russia shows no flexibility regarding Ukraine. But we will continue to engage when we see an opportunity for change. The United States must see a plan of action to resolve the conflict in Ukraine," Rubio emphasized.

Speaking about his meeting with Lavrov, Rubio noted that they "had a frank and important conversation" about the war in Ukraine.

He also said that the United States is disappointed that greater progress was not achieved, and "it was difficult."

Rubio added that Russia proposed a "new and different approach" during today’s negotiations, without specifying what exactly it entails.

"I wouldn’t call it a peace guarantee, but it is a concept that I will convey to the President today," the American official concluded.

