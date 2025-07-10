Putin ignores Trump because he believes Russian army can break through front in near future - NYT

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin believes in the ability of the Russian army to break through the front and break down Ukraine's defences.

The New York Times writes about this, citing sources close to the Kremlin, Censor.NET reports.

According to the newspaper's interlocutors, Putin ignores US President Donald Trump's disappointment with him. The Russian dictator believes that Russia's advantage on the battlefield is growing, and that Ukraine's defences could collapse in the coming months. Sources also say that Putin believes it is impossible to end the fighting now unless Ukraine agrees to significant concessions.

"He will not sacrifice his goals in Ukraine for the sake of improving relations with Trump," Tatiana Stanovaya, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, said.

According to two sources close to the Kremlin, Putin has been prepared for Mr. Trump’s patience to snap. In addition, he understood that after six months in office, the White House could impose new sanctions, the NYT sources said. However, so far, the US president's threats of sanctions against Russia have not gone beyond rhetoric.

Also, according to the publication, Trump did not signal his readiness to increase military support for Ukraine in a way that would change the balance of power on the battlefield, and European countries do not seem to be able to do this on their own.

One of the people close to the Kremlin said that Putin expected to still be able to make a deal on sanctions relief with Trump when, "at some point in the future, the Russian leader finally is ready to end the war".

The sources add that Putin is generally satisfied with this year's interaction with Trump. The resumption of direct talks between the leaders of Russia and the United States was a significant achievement for the Kremlin, ending three years of diplomatic isolation.

