The absence of a decisive US response to Russia's new attacks against Ukraine, as well as the suspension of arms supplies, including missiles for Patriot air defense systems, may strengthen Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's confidence in impunity.

As Censor.NET informs, The Telegraph writes about it.

Observer David Blair notes that immediately after the phone conversation with Trump, Putin ordered the largest air attack on Kyiv since the beginning of the war, using 550 drones and missiles. Blair believes this is a direct signal: The Kremlin does not expect a harsh reaction from Washington.

"Putin is convinced that Trump will not make him pay for such actions. Perhaps the US president will write an angry post on social media, but the Kremlin leader is convinced that it will not go further than that," the observer notes.

The author is particularly critical of Trump's decision to stop supplying Ukraine with PAC-3 interceptor missiles for the Patriot system, designed to shoot down Russian ballistic missiles that were already in Europe on their way to Kyiv. According to Blair, this decision actually left the Ukrainian capital vulnerable to new air attacks.

"With this decision, Trump has effectively told Putin that America is satisfied that Kyiv remains defenseless against Russian air attacks. Putin reacted quite logically and ordered the largest attack in history. By refusing to deliver the Patriot, Trump gave Putin the clearest green light imaginable," the journalist points out.

The article also mentions the absence of new US sanctions against Russia since Trump returned to the White House. The author emphasizes that, unlike the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union regularly update their sanctions restrictions to cut off Russia's workarounds.

"By not imposing new sanctions, Trump is allowing the old ones to lose their effectiveness and sending Putin another signal that he can act as he pleases," Blair writes.

The observer reminds that a bipartisan bill is ready for adoption in the Senate, which provides for the introduction of 500 percent duties on Russian energy supplies for any country that buys them.

"It can be adopted when the president gives his word for it. But there is no sign that Trump will give his word. He only threatens and shouts from time to time," the article says.

