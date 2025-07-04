Kremlin: Russia continues "SMO" against Ukraine until it is impossible to achieve goals "diplomatically"

The Kremlin responded to US President Donald Trump’s statement expressing disappointment with the outcome of his recent conversation with dictator Vladimir Putin.

Censor.NET reports that Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the statement, as quoted by Russian RBC.

"Certainly, we pay close attention to all statements by President Trump. During the conversation, President Putin reiterated that we are interested in achieving our goals in the course of the special operation, preferably through political and diplomatic means," he said.

According to Peskov, while achieving these goals by "diplomatic means" is currently impossible, Russia will continue the so-called "special operation," i.e., the full-scale war against Ukraine.

The Kremlin added that Putin informed Trump about expectations to agree on dates for the third round of direct negotiations with Ukraine.

Recall that US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a previously announced phone call on July 3. Among other topics, they discussed an "urgent ceasefire."

Trump said he made no progress on ending the war during the conversation with Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.