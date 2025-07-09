Kremlin on Trump’s audio recording of threat to "bomb Moscow": "There are lots of fakes now"

The Kremlin said it was not sure of the authenticity of the audio recording distributed by CNN, in which US President Donald Trump threatened to "bomb the hell out of Moscow" if the Russian dictator attacked Ukraine.

This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Reuters, Censor.NET reports.

The Kremlin spokesman expressed doubts about the authenticity of the audio published by American journalists.

"Look, you're asking me to confirm whether Trump gave a speech in America when he allegedly spoke to some donors in 2024. But at the very least, this is not entirely correct. I can't confirm or deny it with all my will. We are talking about Trump's speech in 2024 in America. I work in Russia, thank God," he said.

After that, Peskov tried to make this audio recording look like a fake.

"We don't know whether it is fake or not. There are a lot of fakes now. Often, there is much more fake news than true information. And we always proceed from this when analyzing certain news," he said.

As a reminder, on July 9, CNN published an audio recording of US President Donald Trump threatening Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in particular, he threatened to "bomb the hell out of Moscow."