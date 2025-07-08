Kremlin on Trump’s decision to resume arms supplies to Ukraine: This will not contribute to peaceful settlement

The Kremlin believes that Donald Trump's decision to resume arms supplies to Ukraine will not contribute to attempts at a peaceful settlement.

This was stated by the Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the Kremlin has realized that arms supplies to Ukraine continue.

"It is obvious that the Europeans are also actively involved in pumping Ukraine with weapons," Peskov said.

He also said that the Kremlin considers Trump's actions to be "not in line with attempts to promote a peaceful settlement."

Peskov believes that the Europeans have chosen a line aimed at "continuing hostilities".

US suspends aid to Ukraine

Earlier, the media reported that the United States had suspended the shipment of missiles and ammunition to Ukraine due to concerns about the state of American arsenals. Subsequently, the White House confirmed the suspension of missiles and ammunition shipments to Ukraine and stated that the interests of the United States were a priority.

A PBS journalist said that in addition to PAC-3 interceptor missiles intended for Patriot systems, the Pentagon also stopped the supply of 155-mm artillery shells, GMLRS missiles intended for M270 MLRS and HIMARS systems, Stinger anti-tank missiles, and AIM-7 and Hellfire air defense missiles.

The Ministry of Defense said that Ukraine has not received any official notifications about the suspension or revision of the delivery schedules of defense assistance from the United States, which was agreed upon during the previous administration.

In a video address on July 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the progress of negotiations with the United States on the suspension of defense aid.

Later, US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said that the US had not stopped supplying arms to Ukraine and that the situation with one of the decisions did not affect Washington's overall commitments.

U.S. President Donald Trump said that his administration intends to supply Ukraine with more defensive weapons.

According to media reports, Trump promised Zelenskyy to send Ukraine 10 Patriot missiles.