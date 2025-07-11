About dozen Russian assault troops in IFV drive into Chasiv Yar and killed at first intersection by drone strikes. VIDEO

Ukrainian drone operators have destroyed an enemy assault group in an IFV in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat actions of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"Chasiv Yar - today the f#ckers tried to storm our positions on armour, our guys with attack drones did not allow them to approach our positions," the author of the post said in a comment.

Watch more: Russian "tsar" tank with homemade anti-drone protection and mine trawl in Toretsk direction. VIDEO