Five Rosgvardiya soldiers eliminated and satellite communication station destroyed in occupied Melitopol – DIU

On July 10, in temporarily occupied Melitopol, thanks to a successful operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the resistance movement, five Russian invaders and a satellite communication support station used to control occupying forces were eliminated.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, cited by Censor.NET.

The explosion occurred at the site of an enterprise where the Russians had set up a logistics base, personnel quarters, and military vehicle parking.

The detonation happened as Russian troops were "off guard" unloading military transport—five Rosgvardiya (National Guard of Russia - ed.note) invaders were killed.

The blast also destroyed a satellite communication hardware station that the occupiers planned to use for managing their forces.

