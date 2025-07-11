In 4 months of 2025, the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces lost at least 4,212 convicts killed out of more than 14,000 mobilized convicts.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Between July 2024 and the end of April 2025, 14,560 people from among the convicts and those under investigation were enlisted in the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces. They signed contracts with the Russian army to avoid criminal liability.

According to the reports of the occupation forces themselves, between January and April 2025 alone, irrecoverable losses among such "soldiers" amounted to at least 4,212 people - dead or missing, excluding the wounded.

"This is more than 28% of the total number of newly arrived 'special forces'," the intelligence noted.

Among the dead are a significant number of people aged 18-19. The youngest was a private in the 111th Rifle Regiment, Saprykin Serhiy Mykhailovych, born in 2006.

"These facts are further evidence of the Kremlin's cynical policy of turning young people and marginalized groups into expendable material in the war against Ukraine," the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine emphasized.

