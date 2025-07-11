2 860 16
Body of Russian invader engulfed in flames after attack by Ukrainian strike drone. VIDEO
The drones of the 414th separate brigade of unmanned aerial systems "Magyar's Birds" tracked down and eliminated the Russian invader. The commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi, showed the spectacular destruction of the occupier.
He posted the relevant footage on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
