ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9568 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
2 860 16

Body of Russian invader engulfed in flames after attack by Ukrainian strike drone. VIDEO

The drones of the 414th separate brigade of unmanned aerial systems "Magyar's Birds" tracked down and eliminated the Russian invader. The commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi, showed the spectacular destruction of the occupier.

He posted the relevant footage on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Defense forces destroyed two tanks and occupiers’ IFV in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9604) liquidation (2571) 414 Magyar Birds (11)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 