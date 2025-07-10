Defense forces destroyed two tanks and occupiers’ IFV in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

The "Roniny" units of the unmanned systems battalion from the 65th Mechanized Brigade "Velykyi Luh" detected and destroyed enemy equipment.

The video was posted on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.

The first enemy tank got stuck on the roadside and was subsequently struck multiple times by our FPV drones. The second tank caught fire and burned.

Watch more: Two occupiers surrendered to our drone, then Russian invaders tried to kill them while escaping. VIDEO