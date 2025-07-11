North Korea supplies Russia with up to 40% of ammunition for war against Ukraine – Budanov

Chief of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Kirilo Budanov revealed that North Korea supplies Russia with up to 40% of the ammunition used in the war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, he made this statement in an interview with Bloomberg.

Budanov also said that North Korea provides Russia with other weapons, including ballistic missiles and artillery systems. Meanwhile, Russia supplies North Korea with money and technology.

"This is good weaponry. North Korea has huge stockpiles, and production runs around the clock," the Defense Intelligence chief said.

Earlier, Budanov reported that Russia transferred Shahed drone production technology to North Korea.

