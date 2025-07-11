ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10629 visitors online
News Cooperation between the DPRK and Russia
1 157 14

North Korea supplies Russia with up to 40% of ammunition for war against Ukraine – Budanov

North Korea supplies ammunition to Russia — Budanov statement

Chief of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Kirilo Budanov revealed that North Korea supplies Russia with up to 40% of the ammunition used in the war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, he made this statement in an interview with Bloomberg.

Budanov also said that North Korea provides Russia with other weapons, including ballistic missiles and artillery systems. Meanwhile, Russia supplies North Korea with money and technology.

"This is good weaponry. North Korea has huge stockpiles, and production runs around the clock," the Defense Intelligence chief said.

Earlier, Budanov reported that Russia transferred Shahed drone production technology to North Korea.

Read more: Russia transferred Shahed drone production technology to North Korea – Budanov

Author: 

war (1069) Russia (12277)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 