Defense forces struck aviation plant and missile manufacturing facility for air defense systems in Russia – General Staff

On the night of July 11, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, in coordination with other branches of the Defense Forces, struck a number of Russian military-industrial complex facilities on Russian territory.

This was reported by the General Staff, Censor.NET reports.

As part of efforts to degrade the enemy’s missile and bomb strike capabilities, the Defense Forces of Ukraine targeted the Lukhovitskiy Aviation Plant named after Voronin, a branch of JSC "RSC MiG," located in Moscow Oblast.

This enterprise performs a full range of tasks—from mechanical processing of parts to final assembly, flight testing, and delivery of Russian MiG combat aircraft.

Explosions and a fire were recorded at the facility.

Additionally, units of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces and the Security Service of Ukraine, in coordination with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Shipunov Instrument Design Bureau, which specializes in manufacturing missiles for the enemy’s surface-to-air missile and air defense missile and gun system (SAMs/ADMGSs).

Explosions and smoke were observed over the industrial area, along with ambulances and fire trucks moving toward the target.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

"The Defense Forces continue to take all necessary measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force Russia to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine," the command added.

