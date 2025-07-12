ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8502 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian equipment Destruction of the occupiers
2 827 18

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,032,690 people (+1,040 per day), 11,013 tanks, 30,194 artillery systems, 22,980 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Destruction of Russian equipment

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,032,690 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.07.25 are approximately

personnel - about 1032690 (+1070) people

tanks - 11013 (+0) units

armored combat vehicles - 22980 (+1) units

artillery systems - 30194 (+31) units

MLRS - 1437 (+0) units

air defense systems - 1193 (+0) units

airplanes - 421 (+0) units

helicopters - 340 (+0)

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 45248 (+245)

cruise missiles - 3459 (+0)

ships / boats - 28 (+0)

submarines - 1 (+0)

motor vehicles and tankers - 54822 (+90)

special equipment - 3929 (+0)

Watch more: Occupier takes belongings from wounded comrade, pats him on chest, and abandons him to die. VIDEO

Втарти ворога за добу

Author: 

Russian Army (9614) Armed Forces HQ (4260) liquidation (2578) elimination (5462)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 