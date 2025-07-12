Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,032,690 people (+1,040 per day), 11,013 tanks, 30,194 artillery systems, 22,980 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,032,690 Russian invaders.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.07.25 are approximately
personnel - about 1032690 (+1070) people
tanks - 11013 (+0) units
armored combat vehicles - 22980 (+1) units
artillery systems - 30194 (+31) units
MLRS - 1437 (+0) units
air defense systems - 1193 (+0) units
airplanes - 421 (+0) units
helicopters - 340 (+0)
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 45248 (+245)
cruise missiles - 3459 (+0)
ships / boats - 28 (+0)
submarines - 1 (+0)
motor vehicles and tankers - 54822 (+90)
special equipment - 3929 (+0)
