Occupier takes belongings from wounded comrade, pats him on chest, and abandons him to die. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 3rd Mechanized Battalion of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign released a video showing typical behavior of Russian assault units during combat in the Toretsk direction.

The footage shows two enemy assault troops moving along a tree line, attempting to hide under the trees after the approach of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone. One of the occupiers was hit, preliminarily reported with severe limb injuries, Censor.NET reports.

After a short wait, another Russian serviceman approached him. However, instead of providing aid, he only took some belongings from the wounded soldier, patted him on the chest, and left him there.

Watch more: Building sheltering Russian soldiers ablaze in South Slobozhanskyi direction. VIDEO