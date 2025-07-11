Building sheltering Russian soldiers ablaze in South Slobozhanskyi direction. VIDEO

The reconnaissance and strike UAV unit "Striks" of the Kharkiv Border Guard Detachment effectively targeted enemy positions in the South Slobozhanskyi direction.

As a result of the strike drone operators' work, two enemy vehicles were destroyed, one of which was carrying ammunition. Additionally, a communications antenna, a field fuel depot, two enemy positions, and two protective shelters were eliminated, reports Censor.NET.

The operation culminated in the elimination of enemy infantry within the strike zone.

