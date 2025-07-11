Ukrainian soldier kills three Russians with precision fire and eliminates another in hand-to-hand combat. VIDEO

On January 26, 2025, in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, Ukrainian soldier Viktor Alupoi, an infantryman of the 42nd Separate Battalion of the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade with the call sign "Marcel," eliminated an enemy assault group during his first combat sortie, engaging in hand-to-hand combat despite multiple injuries.

Viktor’s position — a fortified point with the call sign "Iskra" — came under attack by four Russian assault troops. He eliminated three of the invaders with precise rifle fire, but one managed to break into the building. At a critical moment, when Viktor’s rifle jammed, hand-to-hand combat ensued. Despite a knife wound, Viktor managed to seize the enemy’s weapon and neutralize him, reports Censor.NET.

After the fight, the wounded "Marcel" was to be evacuated, but the enemy struck with an FPV drone, hitting him in the leg. Despite another serious injury, the soldier crossed a destroyed bridge over a river on his own and traveled several kilometers on crutches to reach a safe zone.

Watch more: Occupiers attempt to break through defenses in Vovchansk, stepping over bodies of their predecessors. VIDEO