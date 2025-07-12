In southern direction, enemy continues air strikes on positions of Defense Forces of Ukraine and civilian infrastructure - Defense Forces

Russian invaders are trying to attack the positions of the Defense Forces on the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske directions

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defense Forces.

Combat actions

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Huliaipillia sector yesterday.

In the Orikhivsk sector, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled one enemy attack near Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy tried to advance to the fortifications of our troops six times without success.

Yesterday, 180 hostile attacks on the positions of our defenders were recorded, using almost 850 rounds of ammunition.

The occupation forces carried out 4 air strikes, using 14 adjusted aerial bombs and 107 unguided aerial missiles.

The enemy is actively using FPV drones. Over the past day, the occupants carried out more than 400 strikes with kamikaze drones of various modifications and made more than 170 UAV drops, using almost 220 rounds of ammunition.

Shelling of civilians

Civilians in frontline settlements of Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipro, and Zaporizhzhia regions also suffered from FPV strikes and artillery shelling. In total, Russians fired 34 times at 10 localities.

In the Kherson region, 2 people were killed and 8 others were injured as a result of Russian aggression. The occupiers shelled residential areas in the Kherson region, damaging a multi-storey building and 8 private houses, an agricultural enterprise, a warehouse, a garage, agricultural machinery and private cars.

Two people were killed as a result of hostile shelling in the Zaporizhzhia region, and 16 settlements came under fire. Apartments, private houses, and cars were destroyed.

Russia attacked Odesa with attack drones. A fire broke out, damaging a service station building, residential buildings, and a stable. 11 people were injured.



The Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region also came under enemy shelling. Infrastructure, 2 multi-storey buildings, a private house, a pharmacy, and a cafe were damaged. A fire broke out. Two people were injured.

The enemy shelled the Kutsurub district in the Mykolaiv region with artillery. A private house was damaged, leaving 43 consumers without electricity. There were no casualties.

Enemy losses

Over the past day, air defense units destroyed 34 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs in the operational area of the "South" group of troops (forces).

The Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine continue to hit the enemy's locations, firing positions, and rear. Over the past day, the enemy lost

49 occupants;

14 artillery systems and 1 air defense system;

25 units of automotive equipment;

a boat and a motorcycle;

3 reconnaissance UAVs;

3 UAV control antennas;

3 generators;

1 place of storage of fuel and lubricants.

28 shelters and 2 observation posts were destroyed.