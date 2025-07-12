Despite Trump’s change in rhetoric, he is unlikely to take more pro-Ukrainian stance - Financial Times

Despite the fact that U.S. President Donald Trump has changed his rhetoric about Russia and dictator Vladimir Putin in recent days, Europe doubts that this is evidence that the U.S. administration is now taking a pro-Ukrainian stance.

According to Censor.NET, the Financial Times reports this with reference to the opinion of two senior officials who participated in talks with Washington on defense and security issues.

According to them, allies in the West still tend to assume that Trump sees Putin as a partner in any settlement, while Zelenskyy is perceived as the "main obstacle" to reaching a workable peace agreement.

"The change in tone is causing some unnecessary excitement. But we don't see it translating into serious action," one official said.

Rachel Rizzo, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council's European Center, said Trump's new rhetoric is more about his frustration with Putin than his sympathy for Zelenskyy or support for Ukraine.

Read more: US allies in Europe don’t trust Trump’s change in rhetoric on Ukraine - Politico