Largest special confiscation in history of Ukraine: assets worth over UAH 2.6 billion transferred to state, director of Pin-Up online casino convicted

Assets worth more than UAH 2.6 billion were transferred to state ownership, and the director of the Pin-Up online casino was convicted.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, during 2021-2024, a network of illegal gambling sites operated on the territory of Ukraine under the Pin-Up brand, which operated without appropriate permits. The investigation established the company's ties with representatives of the Russian Federation, sanctioned persons, and confirmed its financing of the aggressor country's budget, support for hostilities against Ukraine, tax evasion, and collection of information about the players themselves.

It is also known that the funds received from online casino activities were legalized by making licensed payments (royalties).

As part of the investigation, one of the suspects made a plea deal with the investigators. He testified against the organizers, pleaded guilty and entered into a plea agreement, which made it possible to collect the largest special confiscation to the budget since Ukraine's independence.

Thus, at the request of prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, assets worth more than UAH 2.6 billion were seized and transferred to the management of the ARMA. These funds are to be used to purchase domestic government bonds "Military Bonds".

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv approved the agreement and found the convict guilty under Part 4 of Art. 111-1, Part 3 of Art. 255, Part 3 of Art. 212 of the Criminal Code, Part 3 of Art. 209, Part 1 of Art. 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison with a probationary period of 3 years.

Additionally, as part of the criminal proceedings, prosecutors also served notices of suspicion to the chairman and one of the members of the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries, as well as to the direct owners of online casinos.