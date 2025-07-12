Ukraine will soon make significant progress in long-range weapons production - Bildt

Ukraine is currently actively working on the production of its own long-range weapons, and in 6 months it can make significant progress in this area.

According to Censor.NET, this opinion was expressed by Carl Bildt, former Prime Minister and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, in a comment to Ukrinform.

"It's amazing that Ukraine is now demonstrating that it can produce long-range weapons in astonishing numbers, in ways that no one, including the Russians, has ever thought of. And I suspect that in six months Ukraine will have done even more in this regard," Bildt said.

According to him, despite a significant increase in air attacks, Ukraine is still "surprisingly successful in neutralizing the vast majority of them."

Therefore, even if the Russians intensify their attacks, "they will not be significantly more successful in penetrating the Ukrainian defense," the politician is convinced.

This is a matter of sustainability of Ukrainian defense efforts, the former politician stated. Therefore, the partners should consider both the possibility of transferring additional Patriot missiles (which are quite effective, but only against ballistic missiles) and new technological capabilities to neutralize drones.

"And I think some interesting things can happen there. Long-range strike is something that Ukraine is obviously working on," Bildt emphasized.

He also reminded that earlier the whole discussion was mainly about whether the West was going to supply long-range weapons. Germany is obviously not going to provide Taurus, but Ukraine has Scalp and StormShadows. For now, Ukraine is working on its own production.

Bildt also expects that in the coming months, first of all, the Europeans will be more firm in their long-term commitments to Ukraine. While the financial situation for this year's support is okay, there is no need to worry about it, and there is good progress for next year, more needs to be done in terms of "long-term certainty." This applies to the entire EU budget procedure and the discussion of defense spending in EU countries, Bildt added.

He also noted that sometimes it is difficult to understand "what the Americans are up to, and this makes life difficult to some extent. In such a situation, Europeans simply have to fulfill their obligations to Ukraine.