Trump claims he has completely stopped flow of illegal immigrants to US
U.S. President Donald Trump claims that his presidency has reduced the rate of illegal migrants crossing the U.S. border to 0%. This trend was recorded last month.
He said this in an interview on Fox News, which aired on Sunday night, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.
"Last month, not a single person came to our country (illegally - Ed.)," Trump said.
At the same time, he emphasized that America needs labor, because, according to him, the business climate in the United States is thriving.
"And farmers need people, and hotels need people, and so on, but there are zero illegals. Even I'm not sure I can believe that number," Trump said.
