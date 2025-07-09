In Russia, migrants will be stripped of citizenship to be sent to war against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Xenophobic sentiments in Russian society

Russia is facing a growing crisis caused by migration issues, leading to widespread conflicts across the country.

Amid these developments, xenophobic attitudes have become increasingly prominent among a large part of Russian society, which harbors strong negative feelings not only toward migrants but also toward people from the Caucasus regions of Russia.

Expansion of grounds for loss of citizenship

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, at the end of July this year, Putin intends to sign a law significantly expanding the list of grounds for losing acquired Russian citizenship.

"Among the formal reasons are public support for terrorism, cooperation with foreign states or international organizations, as well as ‘aiding the enemy’ or ‘posing a threat to Russia’s security,’" the statement reads.

The Foreign Intelligence Service notes: "However, the Kremlin’s true goal is to use migrants to replenish its military ranks in the war against Ukraine, thereby avoiding mobilization of the ‘indigenous’ Russian population."

This move is seen as an attempt to address demographic and mobilization challenges by targeting the most vulnerable segments of the population.

6 million potential occupier soldiers

Currently, over 6 million foreign nationals are registered in Russia’s official registry, who could potentially fall under the scope of the new law.