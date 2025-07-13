ENG
Russians hit Seredyno-Buda community in Sumy region with MLRS: man is wounded

Today, July 13, Russian troops continue to attack the civilian infrastructure of the Sumy region.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, the Seredyno-Buda community is under fire. A 50-year-old local resident was wounded as a result of the shelling.
Residential buildings were damaged," the statement said.

It is noted that the consequences of the attack are being clarified. Specialized services are working at the scene.

